MahaNavami 2021: Netizens take to Twitter to share warm greetings

One of the most auspicious days of the 10-day festival is Maha Navami, which will be observed this year on October 14, making it quite a big reason to celebrate Durga Puja with zeal and delight because it finishes the day after Navami.

According to Hindu Mythology, Goddess Durga defeated the Buffalo monster Mahishasur on the Maha Navami. The Goddess had made the ultimate assault on Mahishasura on Maha Navami, the final day of combat, and slain the buffalo demon. As a result, Maa Durga is also known as Mahisasuramardini, which means 'Mahisasura's slayer.' The victory of good over evil is also commemorated on Maha Navami. Maha Navami is widely celebrated throughout India, but it is especially popular in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Tripura. The Maha Navmi celebrations vary from state to state.

Nine young girls are invited, revered, and offered a sumptuous dinner, typically halwa puri and chane, in most parts of Northern India.

The nine small girls are thought to be manifestations of Nav Durgas, Goddess Durga's nine avatars.Maha Navmi, on the other hand, is observed as the third day of Durga Puja in Eastern India. The festivities begin with Mahasnan, or holy bath, and are followed by Shodashopachar Puja. At homes where Navratri is observed, a Garbo, a sacred pot that depicts the womb, is installed. In Western India, Navami is observed in this manner.

On this auspicious day, netizens have taken to Twitter to share warm greetings to their loved ones.

Have a look:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 11:43 AM IST