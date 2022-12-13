Maha minister Gulabrao Patil sings popular qawwali song during public event at Jalgaon; watch video | Twitter

Minister Gulabrao Patil who is known for his oratory skills and fearless speech has gone viral for the display of his musical talent. In an event organised at Jalgaon, Maharashtra, Patil was seen singing a popular qawwali beat in front of the audience.

When the minister was at the Nashirabad village of Jalgaon he caught people's attention for taking to the stage and reciting the qawwali 'Chadhta Sooraj Dheere Dheere.' The video of him performing the song has now gone viral on social media.

In the footage, we can see fellow members on the stage clapping, cheering and enjoying his performance. Reportedly, the event was centered to the art form and the Maharashtra minister was present for the inauguration of this program

Watch video