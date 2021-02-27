Magh Purnima 2021: From significance to auspicious time - all you need to know

On the day of Magha Purnima, innumerable devotees take a holy bath in the Ganges. It is said that by doing so, all the sins of a person are washed off. It is believed that on the day of Maghi Purnima, Lord Vishnu himself bathes in the river Ganges which makes the water of the river extremely auspicious.

In Magh month, apart from bathing, donation also has special significance. People donate numerous necessary items to the poor and needy on this day. However, donating blankets, jaggery, sesame is considered to be of special significance.

Magha Purnima 2021 date and auspicious time-

Full moon date begins- 03: 50 PM - 26 February 2021

Full moon date ends- 01: 45 PM - 27 February 2021

Magh Purnima Significance

On this day, devotees take an early morning bath on the banks of the holy Ganges. Post that, Lord Vishnu is worshiped in temples and houses.

Vishnu Puja is done during the auspicious time and after its completion, people recite the Satyanarayana Katha.

Chanting the Gayatri Mantra 'or Om Namo Narayan' mantra is also of special significance on this day. Devotees in large numbers fast on this day as it is believed that it purifies the body and helps in getting rid of all the stress.