Maggie Counter At Indian Wedding Amuses Internet: Netizens Say, 'Ye Toh First Love Hai'

Instant noodles at a wedding feast? A viral Instagram clip is proving that even grand Indian shaadis are making space for comfort food like Maggi, and guests are loving it.

Known globally for its quick-to-cook noodles, soups and signature masala tastemaker, Maggi has remained a pantry essential for decades. Manufactured in India by Nestlé, the brand enjoys massive popularity across age groups, often associated with late-night cravings, hostel meals and rainy-day comfort bowls.

Now, the beloved snack has found an unexpected stage, a wedding celebration.

A video circulating on Instagram captures a sharply dressed guest walking through an elaborate wedding venue lined with food counters. While guests typically expect chaat, Chinese stalls or elaborate buffets, this wedding had something refreshingly different, a dedicated Maggi counter serving freshly prepared bowls to attendees.

“First Love” for many guests

In the clip, the guest jokes in Hindi that while noodle and chowmein counters are common at weddings, spotting a Maggi stall is rare. Calling it his “first love,” he humorously urges wedding planners and caterers across India to make Maggi a must-have feature at every celebration.

As the camera turns toward the stall, a crowd can be seen eagerly waiting for their servings. Guests are shown enjoying steaming bowls of the classic masala noodles, clearly intrigued by the unconventional addition to the menu.

The video’s caption playfully suggests that Maggi should be made compulsory at every wedding, a sentiment that seems to resonate with many viewers online.

Social media reacts to the trend

The viral video has sparked conversations about comfort food making its way into luxury spaces. Many users commented that Maggi holds emotional value, reminding them of childhood and simpler times. One user commented, "Maggi toh hi first love hai bhai."

Another said, "Phere ke time Maggi serve hoyi thi humare yahan." Another user commented, "Main bhi lagwaungi apni shaadi mein."