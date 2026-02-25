 'I'm Not Giving It Back': Donald Trump While Trying On US Men's Hockey Star Matthew Tkachuk's Gold Medal At White House - Video
President Donald Trump hosted Team USA’s Olympic gold medal-winning men’s hockey team at the White House, sharing a playful moment with Matthew Tkachuk by trying on his medal. Players including Dylan Larkin and Jack Hughes posed for photos before attending the State of the Union. Despite political criticism, Hughes called the visit a patriotic, once-in-a-lifetime experience

Updated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 01:13 PM IST
President Donald Trump welcomed members of Team USA’s gold medal-winning men’s hockey squad to the White House on Tuesday, sharing a playful exchange with star forward Matthew Tkachuk before the State of the Union address.

Trump tries on Tkachuk’s gold medal

Inside the Oval Office, Donald Trump greeted several players who recently clinched Olympic gold with a dramatic overtime victory against Canada at the Winter Games in Milan. Among them was Matthew Tkachuk, who offered the president his gold medal during a lighthearted moment.

When asked if he would like to try it on, Trump quickly agreed and joked that he might not return it. Tkachuk playfully responded that he would trade the medal for one of the president’s pens. Trump later remarked that wearing the medal felt “cool,” adding that he never imagined having an Olympic gold around his neck.

Team USA celebrates historic win

The visit came after the United States secured a thrilling overtime win against Canada in the men’s ice hockey final at the Milan Winter Olympics. The victory marked a major achievement for USA Hockey, which has long viewed Olympic gold as the pinnacle of international competition.

Players including Dylan Larkin and Jack Hughes posed for photographs behind the Resolute Desk, proudly displaying their medals during the Oval Office appearance.

Tkachuk, a key figure for the Florida Panthers, has also been instrumental in the NHL, further elevating his profile as one of the sport’s leading American stars.

White house visit sparks reactions

After their meeting, the players were set to attend the State of the Union address at Trump’s invitation. The traditional White House celebration of championship teams has often been seen as a symbolic moment recognizing athletic excellence and national pride.

While some critics expressed displeasure over the team’s appearance with Trump, Hughes addressed the backlash during remarks to reporters in Miami. Speaking outside the well-known E11EVEN nightclub, he emphasized that the visit was about representing the country rather than politics.

Hughes described the opportunity to meet the president as a rare and patriotic experience, noting that regardless of personal political views, the team was proud to represent the United States on the global stage.

