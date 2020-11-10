Madame Tussauds dresses President Trump in golfing attire after poll defeat; calls it 'his potential 2021 wardrobe'

Despite all projections that indicate that Democratic candidate Joe Biden will soon become the next President of the United States, President Trump has refused to budge. He maintains that he has won the election, and that it his victory has been snatched away by unfair means. Trump has also mounted legal action, calling for recounts, and even expressed an intent to move the Supreme Court.

But while is frequent Twitter rants in block letters suggest otherwise, Trump's activities are not those of a person concerned about losing his Presidential post. While the US media called the election in Biden's favour, Trump was out golfing at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. A day later, as Biden gave victory speeches, and congratulatory messages poured in from across the world, the President was once again teeing off at the Virginia golf course.