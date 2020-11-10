Madame Tussauds dresses President Trump in golfing attire after poll defeat; calls it 'his potential 2021 wardrobe'

Despite all projections that indicate that Democratic candidate Joe Biden will soon become the next President of the United States, President Trump has refused to budge. He maintains that he has won the election, and that it his victory has been snatched away by unfair means. Trump has also mounted legal action, calling for recounts, and even expressed an intent to move the Supreme Court.
But while is frequent Twitter rants in block letters suggest otherwise, Trump's activities are not those of a person concerned about losing his Presidential post. While the US media called the election in Biden's favour, Trump was out golfing at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. A day later, as Biden gave victory speeches, and congratulatory messages poured in from across the world, the President was once again teeing off at the Virginia golf course.
And now, days later, as it appears increasingly unlikely that the President will be able to garner himself a second term, well known wax museum Madame Tussauds has netizens in splits, with their interpretation of what the President might do once he becomes an ordinary citizen once again.
"His campaign may not have been a hole in one, but Donald Trump is now on course to dedicate more of his time to his favourite sport as Madame Tussauds London re-dresses his figure in golfing attire to reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe," the handle wrote sharing a picture of Trump attired in a mauve t-shirt and checkered bottoms.
Now, we do not know if they were being sarcastic, but the actions of other Madame Tussauds exhibitions around the world certainly seem to favour that theory. The Madame Tussauds waxwork museum in Berlin settled the wax effigy of Trump inside an overflowing dumpster, alongside placards bearing his favourite phrases. And while this version retained his attire, he now beams at views from within the dumpster which advises: "Dump Trump. Make America Great Again".
While we're not sure whether the move has come to the social media savvy President's notice, it is likely that the fact that Trump's predecessors continue to beam from their dignified perches, will heap additional insult on the President. Incidentally this ouster had taken place even before the results were declared.