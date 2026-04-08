'Maa Is Always MAA': Bengali Woman Asks Monkey To Not Eat Soap & Offers It Potatoes Instead; Animal Obeys - VIDEO

A delightful viral video featuring an Indian mother, a mischievous monkey, and an unexpected life lesson has taken social media by storm. The short clip, shared by digital creator Pritam on Instagram, blends humour, warmth, and instinctive compassion, quickly turning into an internet favourite.

A monkey’s unusual snack choice

The video opens with a monkey curiously holding what looks like a bar of soap, seemingly mistaking it for food. Onlookers notice the unusual situation, with someone in the background pointing out that the animal is about to eat soap. What follows, however, is the real highlight of the clip.

Instead of panic or fear, a woman calmly steps forward, responding with what many viewers describe as pure “mom energy.”

Motherly instinct takes over

Carrying a potato in her hand, the woman gently approaches the monkey and begins speaking to it in a firm yet caring tone, much like a mother scolding a child for doing something unsafe. Her reaction feels natural and instinctive, showing concern rather than alarm.

Rather than forcing the animal away, she patiently encourages it to drop the soap and accept real food instead. After a brief moment of hesitation, the monkey finally swaps the soap for the potato, tossing aside the potentially harmful object.

The crowd watching on internet bursts into amusement as the woman casually sends the monkey off, treating the interaction as if it were an everyday parenting moment.

Many viewers commented that maternal instincts often extend beyond humans, highlighting how empathy and care can bridge the gap between species.

Internet calls it peak “Indian Mom” energy

Captioned “Maa is always maa,” the video perfectly captures a universal truth: a mother’s concern knows no limits. Whether it’s a child, a stranger, or even a confused monkey about to eat soap, the instinct to protect often comes first.

The heartwarming moment continues to circulate across platforms, reminding viewers that kindness, humour, and a little parental wisdom can turn even chaotic situations into unforgettable memories.