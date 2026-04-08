'Cigarette Wale Baba' From Gujarat's Morbi Goes Viral After Video Shows Minor Seen Smoking Multiple Cigarettes; Internet Stunned

A disturbing video from Gujarat’s Morbi district has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread concern after a young boy, believed to be underage, was seen smoking cigarettes in the middle of a public gathering.

The footage shows the boy seated in an open public space while a crowd gathers around him. Holding a cigarette, he calmly smokes as several onlookers watch closely. Instead of intervening, some people appear to treat the situation as entertainment, with a few even tossing money toward the child.

The setting appears busy, with numerous men standing nearby and observing the incident unfold without attempting to stop it.

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Encouragement from bystanders raises alarm

As the video progresses, a man approaches the boy and hands him another cigarette. The child accepts it immediately and is briefly seen smoking two cigarettes at once. The crowd remains engaged, watching and recording the moment rather than stepping in.

Several spectators move closer to get a better view, while others quietly stand in the background. The atmosphere resembles a spectacle, leaving viewers online questioning the role of bystanders in situations involving minors.

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Intervention comes late

Toward the end of the clip, one individual finally reaches forward and removes the cigarettes from the boy’s hands. By then, a large circle of people had already formed around him, and the video ends with the child still seated as the crowd lingers.

Social media users express anger and concern

The video quickly spread across platforms, drawing sharp reactions from users who condemned both the act and the public response. Many questioned how adults present allowed the situation to continue unchecked.

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Comments ranged from concern about the boy’s health to criticism of society’s growing tendency to film sensitive situations instead of offering help. Some users pointed out visible signs of discomfort in the child, while others highlighted the dangers of normalising smoking among minors.

Public health experts have repeatedly warned that early exposure to tobacco significantly increases the risk of long-term addiction, respiratory illness, and heart disease. In India, selling tobacco products to individuals below 18 years of age is prohibited under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).