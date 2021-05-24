Lunar Eclipse 2021: Here's all you need to know

On May 26, 2021, a total lunar eclipse will be visible from the sky. The moon will appear reddish as a result of the dimly illuminated by red-orange light left over from all of the sunsets and sunrises occurring around the world at the time, giving it the name Blood Moon.
A Lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow and light from the Sun cannot fall on it and only can take place only when the moon is full.
As the moon revolves around the earth in an elliptical orbit, it moves through perigee (the point closest to Earth) and apogee (the point farthest from Earth). When the Moon is at or near its closest point to Earth at the same time as it is full, it is called a “supermoon.” During this event, it appears particularly large because of its closer than usual proximity to the earth.
A Blood Moon appears when the Earth's satellite is in a Total Lunar Eclipse. The "Super Blood Moon" as it is being known will be the closest to Earth on Wednesday night. Like all full moons, the supermoon rises in the east around sunset and sets in the west around sunrise.
As the phenomenon takes place during the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere, the May Full Moon is also dubbed as Flower Moon.
The time when the moon is in deepest shadow, or a total eclipse will last for about 15 minutes. This will be the first total lunar eclipse since January 21, 2019, with the next one being predicted on May 16, 2022.
