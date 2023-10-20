 Lucknow: Drunk Driver Of Car With 'UP Sarkar' Label Hits Another Vehicle In Hazratganj; Video Surfaces
A video from the incident showing the driver and the cars from the accident spot has surfaced online and gone viral with the aim of drawing the attention of the police.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
Lucknow: A driver identified to be associated with the Lakhimpur Forest Department was reportedly in an intoxicated state when he collided with another vehicle on the roadway in the Narhi area of Hazratganj. The man was drunk driving a Tata Safari with the label 'Uttar Pradesh Sarkar.' As the official vehicle was being driven by a drunk driver leading to a mishap, people demanded strict action to be taken in this regard. A video from the incident showing the driver and the cars from the accident spot has surfaced online and gone viral with the aim of drawing the attention of the police.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited

