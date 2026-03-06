'Love The Country You Live In': Indian-American US Soldier Urges Unity Amid Protests Following Iran’s Former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's Death

'Love The Country You Live In': Indian-American US Soldier Urges Unity Amid Protests Following Assassination Of Iran’s Former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei |

US: Shilpa Chaudhary, an Indian-born specialist working in the United States Army, issued a poignant appeal for peace and national pride following the recent assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. In a video message shared from the US, Chaudhary, who gained social media fame for joining the military at age 38, expressed deep concern over the worldwide mockery of India following domestic protests related to the geopolitical crisis.

A Plea For Perspective

Chaudhary, a mother of three and a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) specialist in the US Army, addressed her followers on Instagram with visible emotion. While acknowledging the religious hurt felt by many in India, she questioned the utility of protests that disrupt local life.

"I don't want the people of India to be made a laughingstock worldwide," Chaudhary stated in the video. "Protests are being held in India in various places... but my question is, what benefit are you going to get from those protests? You are disturbing the things where you live," ahe further said

Identity & Tolerance

Chaudhary was careful to emphasise that her message was rooted in unity rather than religious bias. She shared personal anecdotes of her close friendship with a Muslim peer, noting their shared traditions of celebrating Eid and sharing sheer khurma.

"I am not anti-Muslim," she clarified, adding that she stands firmly against extremism (kattarwad) in any faith, whether Hindu or Muslim. Her primary concern, she explained, is the impact of radicalisation on India’s international standing.

Questioning The Role Of Protests

A major portion of Chaudhary’s video message focused on the logic behind the protests and the demands being placed on regional leadership. She questioned why citizens were demanding action from their state governments for events occurring thousands of miles away.

Also Watch:

"In whichever state you live, you are demanding from that state government... but what were they involved in?" she asked, referring to the lack of connection between local governance and the international triggers of the unrest. She pointedly noted that in the very regions where the conflict originated, specifically citing Iran, some citizens were reportedly reacting with celebration, making the intense protests in India appear misplaced to global observers.

A Final Plea For Patriotism

"India is looked at very respectfully worldwide," she said. "Do not let that respect be shredded. Love the country you live in," she added. Concluding her message with a call to action, Chaudhary urged her fellow Indians to look beyond narrow interests and protect the respect India has earned on the world stage.