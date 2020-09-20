Love guru Justice Markandey Katju's three tips to win a girl's heart

Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju on Sunday took to Facebook and gave three suggestions to win a girl’s heart.
Katju's first tip for the boys was to "behave like a gentleman in a woman’s presence". He said that women are very observant, so one must be polite and sophisticated. "Crude, boorish, churlish, uncivilised and ungentlemanly behaviour immediately puts them off," he added.
He told the boys to approach girls indirectly. "For instance, never say directly to a girl that she is pretty (as that may convey an impression you are trying to be fresh), instead convey it by hints or allusions. For instance, instead of saying you are pretty, say you are wearing a pretty dress," Katju wrote.
The former chairman of the Press Council of India also suggested boys learn Urdu poetry. "They all love Urdu poetry (and also songs). To begin with you may recite to them this sher of Ghalib: Jab woh jamaal-e-dil faroz, soorat-e-mehr-e-neemroz, Aap hi ho nazaara soz, parde mein munh chhupaaye kyon," he added.
Earlier, the jurist was slammed for getting overtly chatty with a woman who commented on one of his posts. He asked a woman, "Not sleepy?" and later went on to comment, "I thought good girls go to sleep early."
On Saturday, he had Twitter in a frenzy after he shared a matrimonial advert-like post on his Facebook page. The post reminded social media users of Netflix’s popular reality show on arranged marriage ‘Indian Matchmaking’.
