Love for Argentina: Kalu di's tea stall from West Bengal goes viral for her FIFA craze

The female vendor's tea stall is winning hearts on the internet as she is offering free chai for the love of football. To share her happiness of seeing Argentina in the finals and hoping their win, Kalu di says "Aaj cha free for Argentina."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 10:23 AM IST
How's the FIFA fever just hours before the final match? Seems to be high for sure as pre-match excitement can be spotted all across the globe. Several visuals of football fans expressing their joy and cheering for Argentina have been rolling out on social media, meanwhile, this picture from India will leave you smiling.

Messi fans and the love for his national team is widespread in India, and in a glimpse of it, we can see a tea stall supporting Argentina in one of the most blissful ways. A picture reportedly from West Bengal has gone viral on social media wherein a woman fan is attracting well wishes for her kindness as well as cheer for Argentina as she offers free chai to customers.

No doubt that people visiting the stall would leave smiling after enjoying the hot beverage without any spending. Even if the lady preparing the tea and standing next to the signboard "Aaj cha free for Argentina" isn't making money for the time period, she is definitely spreading love for the football time. And now she is viral for her deeds.

The female vendor's tea stall is winning hearts on the internet. The signboard suggests her to be "Kalu di."

