Love beyond boundaries! Swedish woman flies to India to marry Facebook friend in UP

ANI

It is said that love has no boundaries. The people of Etah in Uttar Pradesh witnessed something similar when a Swedish woman married a local resident recently.

Christen Liebert flew to India to marry Pawan Kumar, whom she met on Facebook, according to Hindu customs at a school in Etah on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

Pawan Kumar, who completed his B. Tech from Dehradun, works as an engineer at a firm.

Christen Liebert reportedly met Pawan Kumar on Facebook in 2012, and gradually, their friendship turned into love. Both started talking continuously through phone and video calls. They were in love for ten years.

A year ago, Pawan went to Agra and met her, where they both saw the symbol of love, the Taj Mahal together. Along with this, they also decided to get married.

Video of the marriage shared by ANI showed Christen Liebert, dressed in an Indian wedding dress, putting the garland around the groom's neck during the varmala ceremony.

His family did not have any objection to the marriage.

The groom's father Geetam Singh said that their happiness lies in the happiness of the children. "We totally agree with this marriage," he said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)