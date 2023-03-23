Love after breakup! An ex-girlfriend beats a girl on seeing her with her ex-boyfriend | screengrab- Twitter

Falling in love and breakups are a part of life. Sometimes, the cycle of love and breakups continues in a relationship.

Recently, an ex-girlfriend got jealous on seeing her ex-boyfriend with a girl and showed extreme behaviour. She started arguing with the girl and in no time, it turned into an ugly brawl.

A video of the same went viral which showed ex- girlfriend on seeing another girl with her ex-boyfriend loses her mind and starts slapping the girl to the point of ruffling her hair. Other girls intervene in between the fight to stop her but the fight continues.

The video was posted by a Twitter user Dileep Kumar Khatri from Sindh, Pakistan. His Twitter bio reads as that he is a freelance journalist.

WATCH:

ایکس گلفرینڈ کے سامنے کلاس کے دوست کو کھلایا گیا کھانا مہنگا پڑگیا۔

ایکس گلفرینڈ اپنے ایکس بوائے فرینڈ کے ساتھ لڑکی دیکھ کر آپے سے باہر،لڑکی کو تھپڑ دے مارا بات بالوں کو جھنجھوڑنے تک جا پہنچی۔

ٹھکرا کے میرا پیار انتقام دیکھے گا،ایکس گلفرینڈ

Visual from #IUBcanteen @ShirazHassan pic.twitter.com/5Xii4IoePB — Dileep kumar khatri، दिलीप कुमार खत्री (@DileepKumarPak) March 22, 2023

The video is quite shocking though such videos keep appearing on the internet. It is always better to move on from the past relationship to heal oneself from breakup trauma and for the same, New Zealand government has launched a campaign 'Love better.' The government wants the younger generation to deal with the breakups in a healthy manner by being able to express themselves and seek help.

