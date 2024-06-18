 'Looking Like A Wow' Woman Is Back With Another 'Extremely Wow' Dress; Delhi-Based Internet Sensation's New Collection Video Goes Viral
In her recent reel, she introduced people to her new collection in the store by donning the piece herself, which she described as an 'Extremely wow' dress.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 09:44 AM IST
article-image

Remember Jasmeen Kaur, who went viral for her 'Looking like a wow' statement? The Delhi-based clothing shop owner emerged as an influencer on social media last year. Now, she is drawing attention once again. In her recent reel, she introduced people to her new collection in the store by donning the piece herself, which she described as an 'Extremely wow' dress.

Watch reel below

The reel opened by Kaur telling potential customers about the beautiful dress. Dressed in a gracious black kurta set, she described it by saying," Itna khoosurat aur wow wala article, so ki lag raha hai extremely wow kyunki ismein mein lag rahi hu oh balle balle oh shawa shawa!"

The dress was weaved in a V-neck pattern and an elegant lace border. The viral woman expressed in the video that she personally loved the product as it complemented her beauty. The price of the black and white kurta was mentioned as Rs 699.

Revisiting the 'Looking Like A Wow' trend

Last year, Jasmeen Kaur caught the attention of netizens for her 'Looking like a wow' dialogue, which went on fire.

She set a trend with her words, when she described one of her dresses in the collection as "Wow." As she wore the dress and showed it to people online, she felt great about the dress and praised herself, saying, "So elegant, so beautiful, just looking like a wow." In the video, she suggested that anybody who would purchase and style with this dress would look "like a wow."

Kaur's words set a trend on social media, which was not only recreated by common people but also celebrities. From Instagram reels to mashup song, her viral dialogue spread like fire. It also inspired hilarious memes.

