London: The psychic and astrologer who predicted COVID-19, Black Lives Matter protest, reveals THESE predictions for 2023

The psychic and astrologer who predicted COVID-19, Black Lives Matter protest, reveals THESE predictions for 2023

Looks like several enjoy insights from the future as they cheer and watch out on the predictions put forth by the ones like the FIFA time-traveller, Baba Vanga and others. As 2023 is approaching, the internet is vibing over a London-based youth's future predictions.

Anyone can guess what's coming, is it? In case you don't believe much in astrology, this psychic can stun you. The 37-year-old London man who clams to have hinted the world about Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 US election, the coronavirus pandemic, and the protests over Black Lives Matter has suggested to expect a series of events for 2023.

Predictions by Nicolas Aujula

The psychic doesn't hint a happy new year as he sees mass flooding, malaria outbreaks and power outages taking place on a global scale. Not just that, he was quoted in media as saying, "I think there’ll be a double recession globally," while he further added, "UK Royal Family’s income and popularity will go down."

The events Nicolas predicted didn't restrict to health and politics only, he also took to comment on the entertainment industry as he shared insights about Chris Rock, Madonna and Beyonce. According to him, 2023 looks to host an all-male brawl at the Oscars where Chris Rock could probably return on stage. "Madonna would suffer some form of sorrow, it would be a tough year for her. Beyonce sees a phase of transition and might think back on her relationship," he told media.

