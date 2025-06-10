'Local Boys Tease, Give Weird Looks': Travel Vlogger Calls Pondicherry Unsafe For Girls In Viral Video After Travelling There For Over 20 Times

Pondicherry Unsafe For Girls | Instagram@stargirl_on_the_go

A travel vlogger’s viral video has sparked widespread concern about women’s safety in Pondicherry, after she shared unsettling experiences involving harassment and stalking during her visits to the popular tourist destination. Known only by her Instagram handle ‘Star Girl’, the vlogger is the National Business Head at a pharmaceutical firm.

In a now-viral Instagram reel, ‘Star Girl’ shared that she has visited Pondicherry over 20 times for work-related travel. However, each time she tried to relax on the beaches or explore the city streets, she said she encountered disturbing behaviour from local men that left her feeling unsafe and anxious.

“Girls, you can’t freely roam around there,” she said in the video. “Local boys tease you. Go to any beach — if you’re in a short dress, they’ll give you weird looks and even ask if you can spend the evening with them. Yes, openly," she pointed out further.

Stalked, left traumatised

In one particularly alarming incident, she recounted being followed by a man from the beach all the way to her hotel. He even entered the elevator with her. Fearing for her safety, she said she didn't press the button to her actual floor. Instead, she confronted him on another level, threatening to alert others of his inappropriate behavior, prompting him to flee.

In another incident, she and her sister were riding a scooter when a man allegedly leaned and touched her sister's thigh — an act that left them both shaken and traumatised.

Pondicherry Police reaches out

While the video drew many similar reactions, the vlogger clarified that her intention wasn’t to bring down Pondicherry’s tourism or the territory's reputation but to alert fellow female travellers.

She also urged local authorities to take steps to improve safety for women.

Following the video’s rapid spread online, she revealed that Pondicherry Police had reached out to her. “They genuinely contacted me. I explained everything to them, and they expressed their regret over the incident,” she said.

Similar video

Earlier this year, another video surfaced online echoing similar concerns about women’s safety in Pondicherry.

In the reel, content creator Soni Saloni described the city as one of the most unsafe places for female travelers. Her friend, Tarana Chauhan, who appeared alongside her in the video, agreed, calling the experience both unsafe and disappointing.

Pondicherry women safety

In 2016, Pondicherry launched a mobile application, "MITRA". The primary aim of this app is "Women Safety and to curb the ragging / eve-teasing menace and other difficulties faced by the women and girls," read the police's official website.