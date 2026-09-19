‘Living In 2057’: Japan’s High-Tech Public Toilet Leaves Mumbai Creator Amazed - VIDEO |

A public toilet in Japan has caught the attention of Mumbai-based content creator Sarthak Sachdeva, who was left stunned by the level of technology integrated into an otherwise ordinary public facility.

Sachdeva, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, shared a video showcasing the futuristic-looking toilet and several of its unusual features. From voice-controlled taps to QR-based door access, the setup appeared to offer a highly automated experience.

Voice commands control the sink

In the viral Instagram video, Sachdeva introduced the facility by saying, “Come, let me show you how futuristic Japan's toilets are.” Once inside, he demonstrated how some of the facilities could be operated using voice commands. He simply said, “Turn on the sink,” and water began flowing from the tap.

The creator then stepped outside to give viewers a better look at the structure. Unlike conventional public restrooms, the toilet was located inside a dome-shaped enclosure, giving it a distinctly futuristic appearance.

QR code used to unlock the toilet

One of the features that particularly caught Sachdeva’s attention was the entrance system. According to the creator, visitors have to scan a QR code before entering, after which the door unlocks automatically.

Inside, instructions explaining the various functions were displayed in both Japanese and English. This allowed visitors to understand how to use the technology without needing to be familiar with Japanese. The facility also offered an entertainment feature, with Sachdeva pointing out that users could play music while using the toilet.

‘Japan is really living in the year 2057’

The combination of automation, digital access and voice-controlled features left the Mumbai creator impressed.

Wrapping up the video, Sachdeva said, “Japan is really living in the year 2057.” His Instagram caption echoed the same sense of disbelief, reading: “You can play music while using it Japan is living in 2057.”

The video quickly prompted viewers to discuss Japan’s approach to public infrastructure. Some users linked the country’s highly organised public spaces to its emphasis on rules and civic discipline, while others debated whether similar technology could be introduced in public toilets and facilities in India.