'Literally, A Smashing Start': Glass Door Explodes Into Pieces At Texas Salon, New Employee Left Holding Door Knob - WATCH

'Literally, A Smashing Start': New Salon Employee In Texas Left Holding Door Knob After Glass Door Breaks - WATCH |

A routine interaction at a Texas salon took an unexpected turn when a glass sliding door suddenly shattered, leaving a newly hired employee holding nothing but its door knob. The dramatic moment, captured on CCTV footage, has gone viral online, with viewers discussing what might have caused the glass to break and expressing relief that nobody appeared to be seriously hurt.

The incident turned an otherwise ordinary salon visit into a startling experience for the employee and her client, who was seated nearby when the glass door broke apart.

Viral CCTV Footage Captures Glass Door Shattering

In the circulating footage, the female employee can initially be seen speaking casually with a client inside the salon. After the brief conversation, she gestures towards a seat and asks the client to sit down.

Moments later, she reaches for the glass sliding door and attempts to move it. However, before she can complete the action, the entire glass panel suddenly bursts into hundreds of tiny fragments, producing a loud crashing sound.

The employee is left holding the door knob as the rest of the glass collapses around her. The unexpected incident catches both her and the seated client off guard, with the sudden noise and scattering glass turning the peaceful salon environment into a scene of confusion.

The footage has drawn attention online, particularly because the door appears to shatter during an apparently routine movement rather than after a visible impact.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Internet Reacts To The Unusual Workplace Mishap

The incident has prompted a range of reactions from social media users, with some making jokes about the employee's unfortunate introduction to her new workplace while others questioned the condition of the glass.

One user summed up the unexpected beginning to her career with a pun, commenting, "Literally, a smashing start to her career."

Another user suggested that the employee should not be blamed for the mishap, writing, "Not her fault, the glass must be really bad."

Sharing a possible explanation, another commenter referred to similar incidents involving shower doors, saying, "I've seen this happen with shower doors. Sometimes if they're not installed exactly the way they are supposed to the pressure mounts and they will just explode even if you don't touch it."

Others focused on the possibility of injuries, with one user remarking, "They're so lucky they weren't hurt!"