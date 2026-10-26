'Bro Ran in 2X': Beggar Pretending To Be Paralysed Flees After Being Offered Treatment; Hilarious Video Goes Viral |

A viral video showing a man who appeared to have paralysis getting up and running away after being offered an injection has sparked debate on social media. The clip captures an unexpected exchange between the man, who was reportedly begging on the street, and another individual who stops to question him about his condition.

The incident has drawn attention online, with viewers discussing what unfolded in the video and questioning the circumstances surrounding the man's apparent physical disability. The exact location of the incident remains unknown.

Man Questioned About His Medical Condition

In the video circulating online, the man filming approaches the beggar and asks him several questions about his apparent paralysis. He reportedly enquires about how the condition developed, whether the man had sought medical treatment and where he had undergone an examination.

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During the conversation, the beggar appears to provide differing responses to the questions, prompting further questioning from the person recording the encounter.

The exchange continues as the man filming attempts to understand the nature of the condition that appears to affect the beggar's mobility. However, the video does not independently establish whether the man had a medical condition or what might have caused his apparent difficulty in moving.

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Beggar Appears To Run After Injection Is Offered

The situation takes an unexpected turn when the person recording the video brings out an injection and suggests that it could help the beggar recover.

Soon afterwards, the man is seen apparently getting up and running away from the spot. His sudden movement leaves the person filming visibly surprised and becomes the most striking moment of the viral clip.

The video was circulated by Mohammad Toha 09, drawing attention from social media users who reacted to the unusual interaction.