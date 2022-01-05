'Let's begin stockpiling': Netizens react to NASA's warning of 5 Asteroids heading Earth this month

The year 2022 has just began and the NASA has already warned the world about the potentially hazardous asteroids heading for Earth.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has reported that as many as five asteroids are charging towards our planet this month. An asteroid around the size of a bus will approach Earth during the first week of January itself.

Asteroids, comments and meteoroids are huge rocks in space that orbit the Sun and change their orbits owing to the gravitational attraction of the planets. Their collusion with planets usually leads to disaster of considerable amount. Hence, even when an asteroid with a diameter of more than 150 meters approaches Earth, NASA categories it as potential hazard and monitors it closely .

Asteroids in January 2022:

Asteroid 2021 YK - 38 feet or 12 m wide.

2014 YE15 - On January 6. It is 24 feet or 7 m in diameter

2020 AP1- 13 feet in diameter

Asteroid 2013 YD48 - According to NASA it is 340 feet wide, which makes it bigger that Big Ben. It will pass within 3.48 million miles of Earth on January 11.

7482 (1994 PC1) - It is around two and a half times the height of the Empire state building. It will pass near the Earth on January 18.

Here's how netizens are reacting to NASA's prediction:

Let the stockpiling begin, again...



NASA raises warning of 5 asteroids heading towards Earth in January, 2022 https://t.co/5tDQAVvy2U — Bob the Dolphin 🔥 (@bobthe_dolphin) January 4, 2022

Apparently there are 5 asteroids headed close to earth. — light beam 💫 (@queenrobynv) January 5, 2022

16 Asteroids approaching earth on 2022-Jan-05 14:19. One of them is 352102 (2007 AG12) of maximum diameter 0.75 KM with a velocity of 82956.5 KM/h, missing earth with 61121311.6 KMs, Orbiting Earth.

2022-01-05 02:07:31.066809 — Astronomy (@RealFacts005) January 5, 2022

Ya climate change is important but let’s say in 5 years they find an asteroid heading to earth that would destroy us it would be good ace a way to deflect it think it’s a very important piece of technology to have. — mark (@mark76292133) January 5, 2022

where tf the asteroid at that blessed the dinosaurs??? It just crash and leave us in hell? He ain’t got a close relative? — 5’4 (@ob2srubbagoose) January 4, 2022

Happiest New Year 2022

Busy year ❤️🔱⚔️🔥🐉👁️💋👁️💪👣💫⭐🌈

12 meteor showers

2 super blood moons

2 full lunar eclipses

2 partial solar eclipses

1 asteroid passing earth at 44k mph coming to a whopping 663k close to earth in January.

Year of the 🐅 Tiger.... pic.twitter.com/erg7Rvk7Aq — Wild Horses (@Lavender_Moon72) January 2, 2022

Doom on! 😋



NASA raises warning of 5 asteroids heading towards Earth in January, 2022 - SO it's not a JOKE!https://t.co/0q85YWdU0z — EmpressSolace (@empress_solace) January 4, 2022

NASA raises warning of 5 asteroids heading towards Earth in January, 2022 Via @httech https://t.co/tQKGFmkxow



Go ahead and worry about the Covid virus, which was created by man anyway, and in a China lab. But I will keep my eye on these five...good luck.



God Bless.

1776 — William Filber (@FilberWilliam) January 4, 2022

Welcome to the new year!



NASA raises warning of 5 asteroids heading towards Earth in January, 2022 https://t.co/bzHLJzFM79 — Rinkytone (@Rinkytone) January 2, 2022

With Agency Inputs

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 11:57 AM IST