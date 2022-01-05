e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Mumbai Police arrest one more student in 'Bulli Bai' app case: Official
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

'Let's begin stockpiling': Netizens react to NASA's warning of 5 Asteroids heading Earth this month

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has reported that as many as five asteroids are charging towards our planet this month.
FPJ Web Desk
Asteroids passing Earth. | PHOTO:ESA/Pierre Carril

Asteroids passing Earth. | PHOTO:ESA/Pierre Carril

Advertisement

The year 2022 has just began and the NASA has already warned the world about the potentially hazardous asteroids heading for Earth.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has reported that as many as five asteroids are charging towards our planet this month. An asteroid around the size of a bus will approach Earth during the first week of January itself.

Asteroids, comments and meteoroids are huge rocks in space that orbit the Sun and change their orbits owing to the gravitational attraction of the planets. Their collusion with planets usually leads to disaster of considerable amount. Hence, even when an asteroid with a diameter of more than 150 meters approaches Earth, NASA categories it as potential hazard and monitors it closely .

Asteroids in January 2022:

Asteroid 2021 YK - 38 feet or 12 m wide.

2014 YE15 - On January 6. It is 24 feet or 7 m in diameter

2020 AP1- 13 feet in diameter

Asteroid 2013 YD48 - According to NASA it is 340 feet wide, which makes it bigger that Big Ben. It will pass within 3.48 million miles of Earth on January 11.

7482 (1994 PC1) - It is around two and a half times the height of the Empire state building. It will pass near the Earth on January 18.

Here's how netizens are reacting to NASA's prediction:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

With Agency Inputs

ALSO READ

Did NASA hire 24 theologians to study human reaction to aliens? Netizens react with hilarious memes Did NASA hire 24 theologians to study human reaction to aliens? Netizens react with hilarious memes

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
Advertisement