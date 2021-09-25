'Let them race! They are top drivers in the world': Fans react as F1 cancels Sochi final practice session due to heavy rain

Due to lightning and severe rains, the final Formula One practice for the Russian Grand Prix has been cancelled, according to the FIA.

The forces of nature yet again interrupted for the second time this season, with a rainstorm hitting the Sochi track on Saturday morning, forcing Formula One's final practice to be cancelled. And so FIA race director Michael Masi decided to cancel FP3 just 15 minutes before the race began, as he did not want the teams and drivers to be drenched for the race. According to various reports, the next opportunity for the F1 drivers to get out on-track will come in qualifying and is scheduled to begin at 3pm local time in Russia (12pm GMT). Meanwhile, the drivers will have to hope that the data they gathered yesterday will be just enough to get them through the race.

The cancellation has not gone down well in the eyes of the netizens who were super pumped for the third practice, which has led to social media platforms, especially Twitter, flooding with tweets and even memes in reaction to the sudden cancellation.

Have a look at few of these reactions from today afternoon:

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 04:35 PM IST