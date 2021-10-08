e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Nobel Peace Prize 2021 awarded to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for their efforts 'to safeguard freedom of expression
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 04:08 PM IST

'Law is different for them': Rumours of Ashish Mishra, accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, absconding to Nepal enrages Twitterati

FPJ Web Desk
The Uttar Pradesh Police issued a fresh notice to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra asking him to appear before it by 11 am on Saturday. | ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Police issued a fresh notice to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra asking him to appear before it by 11 am on Saturday. | ANI

Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Police issued a fresh notice to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra asking him to appear before it by 11 am on Saturday in connection with the violence that killed eight people, including four farmers, after he missed his 10 am deadline on Friday.

The latest notice, pasted on the wall of Ajay Mishra's house Friday afternoon, warned that legal action will be initiated against him if he fails to appear before the investigators on Saturday.

Deputy Inspector General (Headquarters) Upendra Agarwal who is heading the team probing Sunday's incident waited for him at the police lines but he didn't show up, after which the fresh notice was issued.

As Ashish Mishra did not show up, reports emerged that he may have fled to Nepal.

A nine-member team headed by DIG Upendra Agarwal has been formed to investigate the FIR lodged against the minister's son and others.

The news has spread across India shocking many who ae questioning why the police is dealing with Mishra is such a laid-back manner.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.

ALSO READ

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: People want 'GOP'-led opposition, but it needs to fix deep-rooted...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 04:08 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal