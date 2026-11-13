'Land Kara De Bhai' Fame Vipin Sahu Earned ₹22 Lakh After Viral Video | Know How

Vipin Sahu, who became an internet sensation with his viral 'Land Kara De Bhai' paragliding video, has revealed that he earned Rs 22 lakh by selling the meme rights to the clip, apart from making around Rs 20 lakh through YouTube.

Sahu made the revelation during an interview with content creator Nishu Tiwari, where he spoke about his journey after the video turned him into a viral sensation. According to him, the video generated nearly Rs 42 lakh through YouTube earnings and the sale of meme rights.

Paragliding video sparked viral fame

Sahu shot to fame in 2019 after a video of his paragliding experience in Himachal Pradesh went viral on social media. In the clip, he could be heard repeatedly pleading with his instructor to land the paraglider, with his panicked 'Land Kara De Bhai' request becoming a popular internet meme.

Business ventures beyond internet fame

During the interview, Sahu clarified that he was already running several businesses before achieving internet fame. He said he owns multiple gyms and tile showrooms and has business interests in India, Dubai and Georgia, where he currently resides.

He also revealed that his participation in MTV Roadies was aimed at changing public perception of him beyond his viral-video identity and highlighting his philanthropic work through an NGO.

Sahu said viral fame generally lasts only a few months and advised aspiring creators to focus on their work rather than depend on internet popularity.