'Lagta hai baraf padne wali hai': Mumbaikars banter as city records low temperatures

The mercury levels in Mumbai have dropped over the past few days. IMD Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 15.0°C on Monday morning while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2°C.

According to reports, the temperature in Mumbai is expected to rise from Wednesday onwards.

It was an unusual sight for Mumbaikars as they shivered in one of the rare cold morning of the season. The low temperature of the city also sparked a meme fest on Twitter as city residents shared their excitement over the unusual weather where as users from North India who deal with extreme cold weather every year poked fun at Mumbaikars for shivering at such a 'high temperature'.

Take a look:

Delhi waali public seeing Mumbai ki public ka reaction to halki si thand:#mumbaiwinter pic.twitter.com/KVD4gcHPJN — Anmol Sachar (@anmolsachar) January 24, 2022

There it goes again. Lovely weather. I’m shivering to my bones. #mumbaiwinter — iPranav  (@pranav_thk) January 24, 2022

Every time when it dip belows 25℃, mumbaikars start trending #mumbaiwinter. — Azaad (@Rakesh_tweaks) January 24, 2022

Arey yaar yeh Temperature Control wale bhul gaye hai yeh Mumbai hai🥶

Yaha itna low temperature nahi karna tha 🤣😭#mumbaiwinter pic.twitter.com/e4sijh4Fru — 𝑹𝒆𝒚𝒂𝒉 | Sid 🌟 (@Reyah_h) January 24, 2022

Meanwhile, hazy, cloudy skies were reported over Mumbai, Pune, north Maharashtra and adjoining districts in Gujarat on Sunday after a dust storm originating in the Gulf area and Karachi, Pakistan, towards Rajasthan and neighbouring Gujarat, coupled with warmer temperatures in areas along the Arabian sea including Mumbai has led to sand particles entering and polluting the air.

Visibility in several places in and around Mumbai too was low on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the city's Air Quality Index on Monday is 206. The overall AQI deteriorated from 180 (moderate) on Sunday morning to 333 (very poor) by evening. The worst hit was Malad, which recorded an AQI of 436.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:47 AM IST