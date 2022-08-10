Laal Singh Chaddha Early Review: Here's what Zoya Akhtar, Ashutosh Gowariker said about the Aamir-Kareena film

After the screening event of the much talked film Laal Singh Chaddha, Zoya Akhtar and Ashutosh Gowariker took to social media sharing their views about the creation. Did they like it? Yes, both have passed on a positive reaction towards the upcoming release of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Zoya Akhtar took to Instagram and shared the story of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha look, he captioned the image "So So Beautiful."

Film critic and producer Ashutosh Gowariker took to congratulate the team of Laal Singh Chaddha in his recent tweet. Calling the upcoming Bollywood movie a "noble film", Ashutosh wrote, "LOVED the film AND - Aamir & Kareena's performances, Atul's script adaptation, and Advait's direction!!"

5 sta... no...

5 GOLGAPPAS for #LaalSinghChaddha !!



LOVED the film AND - Aamir & Kareena's performances, Atul's script adaptation, and Advait's direction!!



CONGRATS to the entire Cast & Crew for a creating a NOBLE FILM!@AKPPL_Official @AndhareAjit @Viacom18Studios @TSeries pic.twitter.com/jBfvlAOlBD — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) August 6, 2022

However, ahead of release, the film faced backlashes and boycott rage on social media. The negative vibes resulted when some Twitter users went through the archives and dug into Aamir and Kareena's controversial remarks.

Talking about the controversial statement in question, in 2015, Aamir Khan said in an interview, "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will".

Recently, the makers announced that the film will be available on OTT six months after its release. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', which had Tom Hanks in the lead role.