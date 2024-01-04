Kuldhara Viral Video: Reckless Tourist Films Reel While Damaging Historic Wall At Rajasthan's Heritage Site

Reckless Tourist Breaks Wall At Rajasthan's Kuldhara |

A video of a wall being vandalized in the Kuldhara village of Rajasthan has surfaced online. It shows a man, said to be a tourist, hitting a portion of the wall with his leg and filming the incident on camera. The clip showed him frivolously damaging the historic wall of the heritage site, giggling with one of his friends, and walking away without any regret.

As the clip went viral on social media, netizens tagged police officials to look into the matter and take necessary action against the tourist for causing damage to the place which is an abandoned village and an Archeological site located in Jaisalmer. Local media reported that the authorities were instructed to file a complaint against the man for his unacceptable act. SP Jaisalmer Vikas Sangwan reportedly asked the Jaisalmer Development Committee to address the case and catch hold of the involved persons.

About Kuldhara

It is said that the village has a history dating to centuries in the past when several people of the Paliwal Brahmin community resided there. However, the region which is located about 16 km away from the city of Jaisalmer is no longer inhabited and termed a ghost village. The state tourism mentions Kuldhara as a protected monument under the State Archaeology Department which happens to serve as a popular tourist destination. While once the village was home to many families, one can now only see the ruins of Kuldhara while visiting the area. Notably, the spot has paved the way for may documentaries and movies.