 Rajasthan: 1 BSF Jawan Killed, 16 Injured As Truck Overturns In Jaisalmer
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: 1 BSF Jawan Killed, 16 Injured As Truck Overturns In Jaisalmer

Rajasthan: 1 BSF Jawan Killed, 16 Injured As Truck Overturns In Jaisalmer

Reports suggest that five jawans are in critical condition.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
BSF jawan | File Photo

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed and 16 others injured after the truck in which they were travelling overturned in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Saturday, officials said.

The brave BSF jawan who lost his life has been identified as SK Dubey. As per reports, he had just finished his vacation and was on his way back to duty when the accident happened.

The police have reached out to Dubey's family members to inform them about the unfortunate event. They will conduct a post-mortem examination once the family arrives, as per the police.

As soon as the news reached them, both the police and BSF officials rushed to the scene. The injured were taken to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer for medical treatment. Reports suggest that five jawans are in critical condition.

Read Also
Indore: School Van Carrying Children Catches Fire In Aerodrome, BSF Jawans Rush For Rescue; On Cam
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: 1 BSF Jawan Killed, 16 Injured As Truck Overturns In Jaisalmer

Rajasthan: 1 BSF Jawan Killed, 16 Injured As Truck Overturns In Jaisalmer

NewsClick's Twitter Account Suspended Days After Allegations Of Running Chinese Propaganda

NewsClick's Twitter Account Suspended Days After Allegations Of Running Chinese Propaganda

Noida Viral Video: Youth Leaves Steering Wheel While Driving To Make Instagram Reels, His Friend...

Noida Viral Video: Youth Leaves Steering Wheel While Driving To Make Instagram Reels, His Friend...

'Playing With Blood': PM Modi's Scathing Attack Against TMC Over Bengal Poll Violence

'Playing With Blood': PM Modi's Scathing Attack Against TMC Over Bengal Poll Violence

WATCH: Wild Bear Runs Amock On Streets Of Telangana’s Karimnagar; Captured And Released In Forest

WATCH: Wild Bear Runs Amock On Streets Of Telangana’s Karimnagar; Captured And Released In Forest