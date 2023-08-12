Rajasthan: 1 BSF Jawan Killed, 16 Injured As Truck Overturns In Jaisalmer

BSF jawan | File Photo

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed and 16 others injured after the truck in which they were travelling overturned in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Saturday, officials said.

The brave BSF jawan who lost his life has been identified as SK Dubey. As per reports, he had just finished his vacation and was on his way back to duty when the accident happened.

The police have reached out to Dubey's family members to inform them about the unfortunate event. They will conduct a post-mortem examination once the family arrives, as per the police.

As soon as the news reached them, both the police and BSF officials rushed to the scene. The injured were taken to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer for medical treatment. Reports suggest that five jawans are in critical condition.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)