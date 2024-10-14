'Kuch Bi, Nahi Tum Bolo...': Restaurant's Witty Menu Is Leaving Netizens In Splits

Viral restaurant menu with dishes like 'Kuch nahi' and 'kuch bi' | Instagram_shokeen.jatti_

There would have been times when you visited a restaurant and couldn't read the names of the dishes out loud. But wouldn't it be interesting if we say an eatery near you has rightly caught hold of the common phrases people use during their dining experience and made them a part of their special food menu? Of course, you would be surprised and laughing to come across words like "Kuch bi" and "Nahi tum bolo" being a part of an extensive menu at a restaurant.

Common phrases become part of special menu

A restaurant named Umda has gone viral on social media for its witty menu, which read "Umda's women special." It didn't list down some of the dishes that most women preferred having at the restaurant, instead it jotted down the common dialogues one hears from customers when asked what they would like to have for a meal.

Check out the entire menu right here

Have you also sometimes said you don't really mind the dish and can have anything served on the table? There might have been times when you were either too hungry or indecisive to point out what food you would like to treat yourself with that day, making you simply ask your parent or restaurant staff to prepare whatever was best possible.

The witty names of dishes were...

On this note, the menu of this restaurant called Umda carried dishes named on such common replies. Some of those witty items listed on their menu were "Kuch nahi," "Kuch bi," "As you wish," Nai tum bolo," and "Nahi nahi tum bolo."

Believing they were names of actual dishes disguised with these witty and relatable titles, they came with a price tag. The first item of this menu 'Kuch nahi' was worth Rs 220 and the most expensive one on the list tiled 'Nahi nahi tum bolo' was priced at Rs 300.

Netizens react with laughter emojis

As netizens got aware of this menu, they couldn't stop laughing. They started reacting to the uncommon names of the dishes listed down on the menu card with a bunch of laughter emojis. They were left in splits after knowing the restaurant had not only carried these 'dishes' on their menu but also mentioned a price on them.