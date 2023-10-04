 Watch: Here's What Happens When Your Chef Takes 'Kuch Bhi Banao' Too Seriously
Watch: Here's What Happens When Your Chef Takes 'Kuch Bhi Banao' Too Seriously

Has it ever happened that you were asked what you want or dinner and you said "Anything is fine." Here's a relatable video you must watch to laugh out loud.

Updated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
article-image

Has it ever happened that you were asked what you want or dinner and you said "Anything is fine." While some may find it okay and not a choosy reply, others might find you not interested or hungry. If it is the second case or you just have a funny chef at your place, beware of the consequences when you say to make "Kuch Bhi (Anything)." This video will bring you more clarity to the talk. Check out viral video right here

What's in the video? Read below for details

In the video, we can see the home chef preparing the text "Kuch Bhi" as it is and serving it on a plate. Wait, what? Yes, you got us right. The reel which was shared on Instagram captured how the words were drawn with aata and cooked on a pan, followed by being served with some sauce. It showed how the words were literally cooked when someone asked for it. Undoubtedly, the weird moment has gone viral on social media.

Netizens react as video goes viral

People are finding it funny and relatable. Since being shared in late September, the food reel has attracted more than 19 million views. Thousands and hundreds of netizens liked the hilarious video soon after they watched it.

Many took to the comments section to react and appreciate the content. "I am impressed! This lady know how to cook. What perfection (sic)," said one, while another added, "Damn, this is the best!" Meme phrases such as "Tejaswi log hai" surfaced in the comments section along with 'laughter' emojis.

