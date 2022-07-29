Kshama Bindu to go on solo honeymoon; all details inside

Image credits: Instagram/Kshama Bindu

Post making all heads turn with her sologamy, Kshama Bindu is now ready to complete her next promise list. Her promise is about an exotic honeymoon that she wants to have with herself.

The 24-year-old woman created a lot of noise after becoming the first lady to marry herself, which garnered many opinions from all corners. She has now selected Goa as her destination and she is very happy about the same.

Revealing details about her honeymoon Kshama said, "Like any bride, I am very excited for my honeymoon. I will leave for Goa on August 7 and will record all my special moments there on my mobile phone.” She continued by chalking all the places she would visit, and went on to sing praises about the Arambol Beach. Calling it her “favourite dream destination in Goa”.

Kshama who will be celebrating her birthday on August 10 said, "I will be spending a lot of time at the vibrant Arambol beach, where I can wear a bikini without anyone ogling at me.”

