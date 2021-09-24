KotaFactory2 out on Netflix; netizens flood Twitter with memes

Kota Factory has finally returned with its second season on Netflix, following a fantastic debut season on YouTube.

The show revolves around Vaibhav, a 17-year-old who aspires to excel in his academics and believes that he is living the important phase of his life with his friends, Shivangi, Uday, and Meena, along with his first love Vartika. The story however focuses quite majorly on 'Jeetu Bhaiya', his mentor and guiding light during this period of his life, who even went viral on Twitter just yesterday.

Netizens are definitely super pumped to watch the second season of the show that has received pretty great reviews on the internet. While the excitement is in the air, Twitter users have also made room for a couple of memes as the second season of the show releases on Netflix today:

Me waiting for someone to give link of Kota Factory season 2 #KotaFactory pic.twitter.com/ec158iudTx — Sasuke Uchiha (@_UchihaSa_) September 24, 2021

When #KotaFactory has moved from YouTube to Netflix , Me to the producers pic.twitter.com/d3P1Lvcr3M — Baandya (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) September 24, 2021

People's who are excited for #KotaFactory season 2



Right now they : 👇 pic.twitter.com/BzaLKHz0Oq — OMKAR GAWARE1607 (@gaware1607) September 24, 2021

How it feels when I finally start watching #KotaFactory Season 2. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/VywShO0ICa — Uddalak Das (@ninja_writer21) September 24, 2021

Kota Factory is a 2019 Hindi-language web series written by Saurabh Khanna and directed by Raghav Subbu. The story takes place in Kota, Rajasthan, which is home to a slew of coaching centres where students travel from all over India to prepare for a variety of admission tests.

The series features Vaibhav (Mayur More), a 16-year-old who travels to Kota from Itarsi. It depicts student life in the city as well as Vaibhav's efforts to gain admission to IIT. It also features prominent performances by Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan, and Ranjan Raj.

