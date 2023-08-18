Kota Hostels Install Spring-Loaded Fans To Foil Suicide Attempts; 'What A Ridiculous Solution,' Slam Netizens

Kota Hostels Install Spring-Loaded Fans To Foil Suicide Attempts, Netizens React To The Technology |

After reports of increasing suicides among students in Kota, Rajasthan, authorities installed spring-loaded fans which would foil the life-taking attempt and save the child. This has become a matter of discussion on social media as many slam the idea. People believed that it would have been ideal if efforts were taken in providing a healthy environment that would not lead to suicidal thoughts through mental health counselling sessions, etc., instead of manipulating one of the means of suicide - ceiling fans.

Netizens react

A video of how the newly-launched fans would curb suicide attempts surfaced online and went viral. Netizens couldn't stop commenting on it. One of the reactions shared in reply to the video and the concept of the spring-installed fans read, "Instead of doing something about the mental health of the students, yeh kar lo (do this)."

"Really? This is the solution?" asked an X user while ridiculing the idea. Meanwhile, another pointed out that the scenario reflected on "How to avoid conversations around mental health and curriculum at all cost" rather than addressing and resolving it.

The internet also shared memes while reacting to the case.

Suicide rate in Kota

Speaking to the media earlier this August, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concern over increasing cases of suicide by students in Kota and noted that in the last eight months, 20 students have died by suicide. He urged parents not to put pressure on their children towards studies or opting particular stream of college.

"It is a matter of concern that 20 students committed suicide in the last eight months in Kota. I myself wanted to become a doctor in my childhood, used to study till 2-3 in the night, but did not succeed. However, I did not lose courage. I changed my path, became a social worker, entered politics and today I am in front of you," he said. "I became a minister, worked in the Centre, and was Chief Minister three times. Children's families must also understand that they should not put pressure on their children of choosing a particular stream or going to IIT," he added.

