Kiss Day: 4 muah moments that broke the internet

The Valentine's Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love. After celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day and Hug Day, now finally comes the day to get lip-locked in love- the Kiss Day.

Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi

It was Harry's night at the Brit Awards. The singer won four prizes, including album of the year, at the U.K.'s leading music awards. He was spotted sharing a smooch on the lips with Lewis Capaldi, with fans capturing the lip-lock on their phone to make it go viral on the internet.

King Charles III and a woman supporter

A woman supporter identified as Jenny Assiminios attracted all the eyeballs for her way of welcoming the new monarch in 2022. Outside Buckingham Palace, the King on his first day greeted the public who had gathered there to pay tribute and welcome him to the crown. As people were shaking hands and congratulating him, an admirer choose to offering a kiss on his cheek.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

During the New Year celebration in 2022, the two were engaged in a subtle kiss. The image was shared by Nick on social media. The caption read, “My forever new year kiss.” Even a year into the picture, it still attracts likes and comments as people call it, "So adorable."

Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev

It was during the promotion of the sports genre film '83' that the reel and real Kapil Dev hugged and kissed in an affectionate gesture.

