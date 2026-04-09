'Kisne Manager Banaya Isko?' Employee Criticises Boss On Live Call While Accidentally Leaving Camera & Mic On - VIDEO

A hilarious workplace moment has taken social media by storm after a man unknowingly criticised his manager during a live online meeting, while his camera and microphone were still switched on. The undated clip, now widely circulating online, has triggered laughter, debates, and relatable reactions from remote workers everywhere.

Awkward moment caught on live meeting

The viral video shows an online meeting already in progress when a family member approaches the man and asks why he has opened his laptop again. Clearly frustrated, he responds in Hindi, complaining about a meeting scheduled at 7 o’clock and questioning who made the manager in charge.

Unaware that colleagues could hear and see him, the man vents openly about the situation. Seconds later, another participant alerts him that both his camera and microphone are active. Realising the blunder, he hurriedly apologises before the clip abruptly ends.

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It remains unclear whether the meeting time mentioned referred to early morning or evening.

Video goes viral online

Shared on X by a popular social media account, the clip quickly gained traction, amassing nearly six lakh views within a short period. The incident resonated strongly with employees familiar with virtual meeting mishaps that became common during the work-from-home era.

Many viewers described the moment as painfully relatable, calling it every remote worker’s “worst nightmare.”

Internet divided: real or staged?

While thousands found the video genuinely funny, others questioned its authenticity, suggesting it might have been scripted for online engagement.

Social media users flooded the comments section with jokes and advice. Some joked that the man mastered the art of “say sorry and move on,” while others teased that the colleague who warned him was probably the same manager who scheduled the meeting. A few viewers humorously predicted trouble at work, saying his career might now be “on pause.”