Forbesganj Horror! Sattu Vendor Beaten To Death After He Decapitates Pickup Driver Over Parking Dispute In Bihar

A minor parking disagreement spiralled into shocking violence in Bihar’s Araria district, leaving two men dead after a heated argument at a busy vegetable market turned into a brutal double killing.

The incident took place near Gate No. 2 of the marketing yard in Forbesganj town, where daily transporters, vendors, and shoppers gather in large numbers. According to local accounts, a dispute broke out between a pickup vehicle driver and a roadside sattu seller over vehicle parking space.

Witnesses said the argument intensified quickly after both men exchanged heated words. What began as a routine disagreement reportedly escalated within minutes, drawing the attention of nearby vendors and passersby.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Vendor allegedly attacks driver

Police sources said the sattu vendor, identified as Rahul Chauhan, allegedly attacked pickup driver Nabi Hussain during the confrontation. In a sudden act of violence, Chauhan reportedly used a sharp weapon to slit Hussain’s throat and decapitated, causing panic across the crowded marketplace.

The injured driver collapsed at the scene and succumbed to his injuries shortly afterward, triggering outrage among locals who had witnessed the incident.

Mob turns violent outside police custody

As news of the killing spread, an angry crowd gathered rapidly. Authorities attempted to detain the accused vendor to control the situation, but tensions continued to rise.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to eyewitnesses, a mob allegedly dragged Chauhan out and brutally assaulted him. Despite police efforts to disperse the crowd, the mob attack proved fatal, resulting in Chauhan’s death on the spot.

Police investigation underway

Police officials reached the area soon after and brought the situation under control. Senior officers confirmed that an investigation has been launched into both the initial murder and the subsequent mob lynching.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over rising public anger, mob justice, and law-and-order challenges in crowded market areas. Authorities have appealed to residents to avoid taking the law into their own hands while assuring strict legal action against those involved in the violence.