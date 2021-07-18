'Kindness above everything': Woman's lonely birthday celebration gets company of generous strangers; video goes viral

Birthdays are special occasions that deserve to be celebrated. Making 365 more rounds around the Sun is a feat that's worth commemoration.

While most of us have friends and family who throw us a surprise party and get us gifts, others are not so lucky. However, one doesn't always need family or friends to celebrate. Love is all around. Celebrations are fun irrespective no matter who you celebrate with.

A video about a similarly heartwarming instance is going viral. In the video shared by a page named 'Good News Movement', a woman can be seen sitting alone in a restaurant with a birthday cake celebrating her birthday on her own. She prays and sings 'Happy Birthday' for herself.

However, her celebration isn't isolated anymore as within seconds, the restaurant staff joins her. The woman gets overwhelmed; tears form in her eyes. One of the staff members also hugs her.

Watch the video: