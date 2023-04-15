Kili Paul takes inspiration from Quick Style's 'Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar' in recent Instagram reel; watch

Remember the dance crew who enjoyed Kala Chashma and set a trend on social media by grooving to the Bollywood song? It has been a month since Quick Style's 'Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar' hit the Mumbai local train and went viral, however, Kili Paul and Neema Paul shared a reel to hint that the craze for the song and the energetic dance steps won't fade away any sooner.

The hip-hop dance group's moves became an inspiration for the brother-sister duo. The Tanzania-based internet sensations, Kili and Neema, were spotted enjoying 'Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar' dance moves in their recent Instagram reel.

Taking to Instagram, Kili Paul captioned the video, "Trending...Me inspired by @thequickstyle." Since being shared online, a day ago, the dance reel has won over six lakh views and thousands of likes.

Take a look at Quick Style's dance moves from Mumbai

The Norwegian dance crew 'The Quick Style,' which blew up the internet last year for their Kala Chashma dance, visited India in March 2023. Could they tour Mumbai without the local trains? Of course not. They shared the of being inside in the transport and enjoying the moment in their own way. They vibed to the 'Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar' there. Sharing the reel on Instagram, they wrote, "Our first step in a local train in India 🚋🇮🇳 #Mumbai #quickstyle."