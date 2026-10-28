Kicks, Bricks, Hits! A Chinese Glass Company Turns French Riots Into Free Advertising With Viral Unbreakable Windows Video

A Chinese Glass Company Turns French Riots Into Free Advertising With Viral Unbreakable Windows Video | X

A Chinese glass company has caught the internet's attention after a viral video showcased the strength of its allegedly unbreakable windows using footage associated with riots in France. The unusual marketing approach has sparked conversations online, highlighting how brands can turn unexpected situations into opportunities to promote their products.

The video features scenes of people kicking and throwing bricks at glass windows, demonstrating how the material withstands repeated impacts without shattering. The striking visuals have drawn attention to the company's claims about the durability and impact resistance of its glass products. Let's understand it in detail.

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Watch the video here:

The footage associated with unrest in France provides a dramatic backdrop for the product demonstration. It highlighted the glass's durability, while also raising questions about the video's claims.

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Unbreakable windows in French riot caught attention on internet

A Chinese glass supplier has gone viral by sharing footage of failed break-in attempts during France's ongoing riots to endorse the quality of its shatter-resistant product. The clip, which has been taken from looting that erupted amid student protests over education, living costs and other problems, showed people trying the extensive cracking yet no breach of the glass, which caught amused reactions from viewers.

Turning chaos into a marketing opportunity

In an era when social media trends can make or break a marketing campaign, the company's approach stands out for its unconventional use of viral footage. Instead of relying solely on traditional advertisements, the brand has used dramatic visuals to communicate a simple message: its glass is designed to withstand significant force.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

France October protest

The protests in France started on October 1, 2026, when students from schools and universities began campus blockades and walkouts. The movement gained momentum on October 17, 2026, and converted into a nationwide movement when labour unions, teachers, farmers and others joined the protests over the cost of living and school conditions. Many shops were attacked, including a Louis Vuitton store, and looted, with the sector's trade body estimating costs running into hundreds of millions of euros.