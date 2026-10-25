Captain America vs Water Cannons? Marvel And Anime Characters Steal Spotlight At France Protests - WATCH |

Videos showing people dressed as Marvel superheroes, anime characters and iconic movie villains at protests in France have taken social media by storm. From Captain America confronting water cannons to Spider-Man and Batman appearing amid the demonstrations, the unusual scenes have made the ongoing unrest look like a real-life crossover of fictional universes.

The clips capture protesters marching through French streets alongside costumed characters, turning the demonstrations into a spectacle that has attracted widespread attention online.

Captain America, Spider-Man, Deadpool And More Spotted At Protests

Social media user Karim Jovian shared a compilation of videos featuring several familiar faces from the worlds of Marvel, DC and anime at the demonstrations. The post was accompanied by the caption, “France Just Unlocked the Multiverse During the Protests!”

Among the most striking moments, a person dressed as Captain America was seen confronting water cannons, fanning flames and appearing to block an explosive. Meanwhile, Darth Vader, the iconic villain from Star Wars, was spotted walking alongside demonstrators.

Other popular characters, including Flash, Superman, Deadpool, Spider-Man and Batman, also appeared in the footage. Some clips showed the costumed figures among groups of protesters, with scenes suggesting attempts to discourage looting and bring attention to the demonstrations.

The unexpected appearances were not limited to superheroes. Monkey D. Luffy, the protagonist of the popular Japanese manga and anime series One Piece, was seen preparing to move through a blockade. Piccolo, the well-known character from Dragon Ball, and a figure dressed as Napoleon were also spotted.

Costumed Protesters Become An Internet Sensation

The videos have sparked reactions across social media, with the presence of fictional characters adding an unusual dimension to the protests. Demonstrators and costumed participants were seen raising slogans and encouraging the crowds, creating scenes that appeared straight out of a superhero movie.

Beyond the viral costumes, the footage also showed protesters taking precautions against potential police action. Several people wore helmets, masks and protective goggles, equipment commonly used to shield themselves from tear gas, baton strikes and other crowd-control measures.

The clips have drawn attention to how creative visual displays and recognisable pop-culture characters can become part of public demonstrations, helping protesters attract attention beyond the streets where the rallies are taking place.

However, the circulating videos alone do not establish the identities of the people in costume or the precise circumstances surrounding every scene.

France Braces For Further Demonstrations

The viral footage comes amid mounting tensions in France over economic pressures, the cost of living and education funding, issues that have contributed to wider public discontent.

According to News.Az, French authorities are preparing for another round of nationwide demonstrations, with around 70,000 security personnel expected to be mobilised to manage the rallies and prevent widespread disruption.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez has warned that authorities will take a firm approach to violence and public disorder. The security preparations reflect concerns over the possibility of clashes, property damage and disruption as demonstrations continue.