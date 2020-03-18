Kerala Police groove to raise awareness for washing of hands amidst coronavirus pandemic, video goes viral

The Kerala Police on Tuesday shared a video to raise awareness among the people to wash their hands carefully amidst the coronavirus pandemic that has rocked the world, claiming 8,160 lives globally.

In the 1 min 24 secs video, the Kerala police were seen wearing masks and demonstrating the right way to wash hands, while grooving to the Malayalam song Kalakkatha from Prithviraj's film Ayyapanum Koshiyum.

Watch Video: