Kerala Police groove to raise awareness for washing of hands amidst coronavirus pandemic, video goes viral

The Kerala Police on Tuesday shared a video to raise awareness among the people to wash their hands carefully amidst the coronavirus pandemic that has rocked the world, claiming 8,160 lives globally.
In the 1 min 24 secs video, the Kerala police were seen wearing masks and demonstrating the right way to wash hands, while grooving to the Malayalam song Kalakkatha from Prithviraj's film Ayyapanum Koshiyum.
Watch Video:
The video has gone viral all over the internet. Twitterati also appreciated Kerala Police's initiative to raise awareness. "Cool. Actually. During these tense times, it's necessary to create awareness. Do not be discouraged by snide remarks. Any move is a good move made in the name of awareness," a Twitter user wrote.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Earlier, the World Health Organisation through a chart said that washing hands with soap for 40 to 60 seconds at regular intervals throughout the day is very necessary. Alcohol-based handrubs should also be used, it said.
Meanwhile, a total of 147 people have been tested positive for coronavirus in India. Three have died due to the deadly pandemic so far.
Also, as many as 255 Indians in Iran have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday. "Other than Iran, 12 Indians have also tested positive in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), five in Italy and one each in Sri Lanka, Rwanda, Kuwait and Hong Kong," V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the MEA told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)