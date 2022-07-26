e-Paper Get App

Kerala man travels to Europe with family on plane he made during COVID lockdown

Ashok Aliseril Thamarakshan who has been a native of Kerala made a four-seater aircraft to go on holiday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

Who does not like travelling? However, have you thought of building your transport to fulfil your dreams? Ashok Aliseril Thamarakshan who has been a native of Kerala made a four-seater aircraft to go on holiday with his family. He is the son of MLA A V Thamarakshan and moved to the UK in 2006 for his master’s degree post completing his BTech degree from Palakkad Engineering College.

The idea was to make a private plane struck during the Covid-19 lockdown. According to a report published by The Sun, the family had spent Rs 1.4 crore and took 1500 hours to complete their project.

While talking to The Sun, Ashok spoke about his experience and said, "It’s like having a new toy, except much more exciting. We started saving money during the first lockdown, and we knew we always wanted to have our own plane, and in the first few months, we were saving a lot of money so we thought we would give it a go."

Read Also
Kerala: Mallapuram man tests positive for monkeypox, India's third confirmed case
article-image
Read Also
Kerala man dies after being released from police custody; family alleges torture
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralKerala man travels to Europe with family on plane he made during COVID lockdown

RECENT STORIES

Fight for Sena symbol: SC to hear on Aug 1 Thackeray group's plea against EC proceedings

Fight for Sena symbol: SC to hear on Aug 1 Thackeray group's plea against EC proceedings

What is Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association scam involving NC president Farooq Abdullah?

What is Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association scam involving NC president Farooq Abdullah?

SSC recruitment scam: ED summons another TMC MLA, Manik Bhattacharya

SSC recruitment scam: ED summons another TMC MLA, Manik Bhattacharya

Mumbai updates: Income Tax department raids 27 locations in Mumbai, Delhi NCR; seized Rs 1.4 crore...

Mumbai updates: Income Tax department raids 27 locations in Mumbai, Delhi NCR; seized Rs 1.4 crore...

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal death threat: Accused Manvinder Singh sent to two-day police custody

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal death threat: Accused Manvinder Singh sent to two-day police custody