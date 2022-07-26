Kerala man travels to Europe with family on plane he made during COVID lockdown

Image credit: Google

Who does not like travelling? However, have you thought of building your transport to fulfil your dreams? Ashok Aliseril Thamarakshan who has been a native of Kerala made a four-seater aircraft to go on holiday with his family. He is the son of MLA A V Thamarakshan and moved to the UK in 2006 for his master’s degree post completing his BTech degree from Palakkad Engineering College.

The idea was to make a private plane struck during the Covid-19 lockdown. According to a report published by The Sun, the family had spent Rs 1.4 crore and took 1500 hours to complete their project.

While talking to The Sun, Ashok spoke about his experience and said, "It’s like having a new toy, except much more exciting. We started saving money during the first lockdown, and we knew we always wanted to have our own plane, and in the first few months, we were saving a lot of money so we thought we would give it a go."

