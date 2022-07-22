Kerala: Mallapuram man tests positive for monkeypox, India's third confirmed case | PTI

A 35-year-old man from Kerala's Mallapuram tested positive for monkeypox on Friday, July 22. This is the third confirmed case of the disease in India.

Kerala health minister Veena George said that he returned from UAE on July 6 and was admitted with fever to Manjerry Medical College Hospital on July 13. From July 15 he began showing symptoms, she said. George added that his family and close contacts are under observation.

Four days ago, a Kannur man also tested positive for monkeypox. The patient had returned from Dubai and was admitted to Pariyaram medical college hospital after he exhibited symptoms.

His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and they tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the first monkeypox patient who had arrived from Sharjah, is recuperating well at the Thiruvananthapuram medical college.

The Union health ministry has sent a multi-disciplinary team to support the Kerala government in investigating outbreak and institute requisite public health measures.

The team will work closely with the state health departments and take stock of the on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions.