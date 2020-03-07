Kerala govt to open home for inter-caste marriage couples; Twitter says 'encouraging Love Jihad'

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Saturday said that the government is thinking of opening a home for inter-caste couples where they can stay safely and that the government will provide them with all the facilities.
Speaking to ANI, she said, "We are thinking of opening a home where inter-caste marriage couples can stay for a year safely with government facilities. These homes will be for people who can not afford a living after marriage."
However, the minister's proposed initiative didn't get a good response on Twitter. Most Twitter users said that this is "State-sponsored love jihad".
A Twitter user wrote, "Very Helpful for Love Jihad !!! "Government will encourage Love Jihad...Nice," said another user.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
On Saturday, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja inaugurated one day stay home for women in Thiruvananthapuram.
Speaking about the person from Oman who died in Thiruvananthapuram hospital, she said, "One person had come to Kerala from Oman yesterday and was admitted to a hospital as he had some respiratory symptoms and he died. We had collected the sample to test if there was any presence of the virus. We are waiting for the sample to come. We are not sure if it was a coronavirus case," Shailaja told ANI.
She said the precautionary measures are still in place in the state and requested people to come in the mass gathering if he/she suspects of some coronavirus symptoms.
"Person with not only symptoms of coronavirus but also normal cold and cough, respiratory difficulties should avoid coming to the mass gathering. Even the occasions like wedding, cinema hall," she said.
(With input from ANI)
