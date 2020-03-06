'When bhakts are burnt by the very fire they stoke': Twitter trolls Payal Rohatgi over Yes Bank crisis

On Thursday evening, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped Yes Bank's deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account until April 3, 2020 and superseded its board.

Now, the bank won't be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.

After the announcement, actor Payal Rohatgi tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet, saying that her father's funds are stuck in the said bank. She added that this wasn't a sign of booming economy. However, later she deleted the tweet.

In the now deleted tweet, she wrote, "Ram Ram ji, Get #YesBank to function @PMOIndia @HMOIndia. This is NOT DONE. My fathers funds are stuck. This is not a sign of booming economy #PayalRohatgi."