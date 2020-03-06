'When bhakts are burnt by the very fire they stoke': Twitter trolls Payal Rohatgi over Yes Bank crisis

On Thursday evening, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped Yes Bank's deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account until April 3, 2020 and superseded its board.
Now, the bank won't be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.
After the announcement, actor Payal Rohatgi tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet, saying that her father's funds are stuck in the said bank. She added that this wasn't a sign of booming economy. However, later she deleted the tweet.
In the now deleted tweet, she wrote, "Ram Ram ji, Get #YesBank to function @PMOIndia @HMOIndia. This is NOT DONE. My fathers funds are stuck. This is not a sign of booming economy #PayalRohatgi."
Twitter brutally trolled Rohatgi after her tweet on Thursday evening. Satirist Akash Banerjee tweeted, "This is JUST NOT DONE! Things are SO BAD now that @Payal_Rohatgi is risking her funding because her father's funds are stuck in #YesBank :(((( Right now #BankBalanceKhatreMeHain!!! PLEASE HELP HER!
A Twitter user wrote, "When bhakts are burnt by the very fire they stoke. Don't worry she's deleted the tweet but Dard toh bahut hua hai payal jee ko."
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Later, the actor posted the tweet again. She wrote, "Ram Ram ji.Get #YesBank to function @PMOIndia @HMOIndia. This is NOT DONE. This is not a sign of blooming economy #PayalRohatgi."
Rohatgi also posted a video after netizens started trolling her. "Ram ram ji. Liberals should stop doing Hindus-Muslim. You have burnt the economy in the name of CAA," she captioned it.
Watch Video:
