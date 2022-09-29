Kerala doctor's readable handwriting goes viral

Facebook

Since school days, people have been advised to maintain a neat and clear handwriting. However, you may have come across some memes or real instances where your physician's words were hardly readable on the medical prescription.

A doctor identified as Dr. Nithin Narayanan, a paediatrician at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Palakkad, has gone viral for his 'comprehensible' handwriting. The image of the child specialist's medical note has surfaced all over the internet to counter stereotypes and jokes about health experts' scribble-like handwriting.

Speaking to Asianet, the doctor said, "I write my prescriptions in block letters. I try my best to write prescriptions legibly, even when I'm busy. Patients often appreciate this."



