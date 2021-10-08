e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 04:47 PM IST

'Keep him in jail for rest of his life': Netizens applaud Dera Sacha Sauda chief's conviction for former Dera manager's murder

FPJ Web Desk
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh | File Photo

A special CBI court in Panchkula on Friday convicted Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for the murder of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh in 2002.

The sect chief has been in jail since his conviction in 2017 for raping two disciples.

The special court convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others -- Krishan Lal, Jasbir Singh, Avtar Singh and Sabdil -- for the murder, CBI special prosecutor H P S Verma said over phone.

He said the quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on October 12.

One more accused in the murder case had passed away a year ago.

Recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed a petition seeking the transfer of the Ranjit Singh murder case from the special CBI court in Panchkula to any other special CBI court in Punjab, Haryana or Chandigarh.

Former Dera manager Ranjit Singh, who was also a follower of the sect, was shot dead in 2002. He was murdered for his suspected role in the circulation of an anonymous letter, which narrated how women were being sexually exploited by the sect head at the Dera headquarters.

In 2017, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 20-year imprisonment for raping two disciples. He is currently lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail.

Over two years back, the sect head was also awarded life imprisonment for the murder of a journalist, Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

The news has gone viral amassing condemnation for the already infamous and imprisoned convict.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.

