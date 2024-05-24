 Kedarnath: Helicopter With 7 People Onboard Undergoes Emergency Landing Due To Technical Snag; Dramatic Video Surfaces
HomeViralKedarnath: Helicopter With 7 People Onboard Undergoes Emergency Landing Due To Technical Snag; Dramatic Video Surfaces

Kedarnath: Helicopter With 7 People Onboard Undergoes Emergency Landing Due To Technical Snag; Dramatic Video Surfaces

It developed a technical snag in its rear motor, prompting the pilot to make an emergency landing a few metres from the helipad in Kedarnath, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar said citing preliminary reports. The incident occurred around 7 am on Friday.

PTIUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
article-image
Kedarnath Helicopter Emergency Landing | X Video

A helicopter with seven people, including pilgrims, on board made an emergency landing in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath after developing a technical snag early on Friday. The helicopter landed a few metres from the helipad at the Himalayan temple, an official said.

Seven people onboard; all safe

It was carrying seven people, including six pilgrims and the pilot. Everyone is safe, he said.

Watch video of emergency landing

Details from the incident

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar said the helicopter took off from the Sirsi helipad for Kedarnath early on Friday. It developed a technical snag in its rear motor, prompting the pilot to make an emergency landing a few metres from the helipad in Kedarnath, he said citing preliminary reports.

Read Also
How to book a helicopter for Kedarnath Yatra? Check details
article-image

The pilot kept his cool and took a quick decision, averting a major mishap, Gaharwar said. Everyone is safe and the pilgrims have even returned after having "darshan" at the temple, he added.

The incident occurred around 7 am and further investigations are underway, Gaharwar said.

