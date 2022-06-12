e-Paper Get App

KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan slams fake news report of GPS chip in Rs 2000 note

article-image
Kaun Banega Crorepati is a popular show in India. The latest promo video by Sony TV of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 has become viral for all the right reasons. The host, Amitabh Bachchan, asks a participant on the hot seat about the presence of GPS in varied devices. The overconfident contestant who fell prey to a piece of fake news, picked a Rs 2,000 note as the answer and lost the game. In the clip, Big B says, "Gyaan jahaan se mile bator lo, lekin pehle tatol lo."

Bachchan tells her that her answer is wrong. He tells the participant that the media bore the fault for spreading wrong information, and the consequences of putting belief into fake news had an impact on her as she lost the game. Back in 2016, there were some fake news reports about "state of the art nanotechnology GPS chips" being in Rs 2,000 notes to end the issue of black money in the nation.

article-image

